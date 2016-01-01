Amy Heinrich, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Heinrich, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Heinrich, RN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cottonwood, AZ.
Amy Heinrich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group800 Cove Pkwy, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 583-9533
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Heinrich?
About Amy Heinrich, RN
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245478312
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Heinrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Heinrich accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Heinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Heinrich works at
Amy Heinrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Heinrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Heinrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Heinrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.