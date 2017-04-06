See All Counselors in Allentown, PA
Amy Hausman, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Hausman, LPC

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Hausman, LPC is a Counselor in Allentown, PA. 

Amy Hausman works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology-Pond Road in Allentown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg Obstetrics and Gynecology-pond Road
    1611 Pond Rd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 398-7700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Hausman?

    Apr 06, 2017
    I am not smart enough to describe how amazing Amy is as a Therapist. She is without a doubt the most amazing & least judgemental person I have ever met. She gave me so many new ways to look at things, to approach things, and how to deal with things. I am so much a better person today because of her, and I will continue to be so in the future. I want to thank her for helping me though the most difficult part of my life I had to deal with. Because of her, I can and will deal.
    H. in Brodheadsville, PA — Apr 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Hausman, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Hausman, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Hausman to family and friends

    Amy Hausman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Hausman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Hausman, LPC.

    About Amy Hausman, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780003996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Hausman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Hausman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Hausman works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology-Pond Road in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Amy Hausman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amy Hausman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Hausman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Hausman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Hausman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Hausman, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.