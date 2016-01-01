See All Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Psychology
Amy Guevara, PSY is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Amy Guevara works at Mountain View Dialysis in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mountain View Dialysis
    2881 Business Park Ct Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    About Amy Guevara, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386724813
