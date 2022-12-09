Amy Greenberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pembroke Pines3 SW 129th Ave Ste 100, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (407) 589-7496Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Amy is a sweetheart... But at the same time she’s very knowledgeable and professional. I always leave very satisfied with her expertise.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1326071986
Amy Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Greenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Amy Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Greenberg.
