See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Amy Graves, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Graves, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Graves, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Amy Graves works at Practice in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Pamela Adreon, FNP
Pamela Adreon, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-8422
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Graves?

    Jul 05, 2022
    You feel like she has plenty of time to spend at your visits. Answers all my questions and gives me more education on top of my question. I feel we can relate to each other. Her knowledge and caring have made her invaluable to me as a part of my care at Vanderbilt. I trust her.
    — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Graves, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Graves, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Graves to family and friends

    Amy Graves' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Graves

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Graves, NP.

    About Amy Graves, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700055043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Amy Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Graves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Graves, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.