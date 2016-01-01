Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University (Clinical Psychology PHD).
Locations
Amy E Goldfarb, Ph.D.44 Long Hill Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 850-7057Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Amy E Goldfarb, Ph.D.240 Bradley St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 850-7057Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Husky Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Center
- Yale University (Clinical Psychology PHD)
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
