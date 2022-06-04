Amy Glick, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Glick, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Glick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, CT.
Locations
1
Middlesex Cardiology Associates PC420 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 636-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the thoroughness of her examination of my 95 yr old father.
About Amy Glick, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588846323
Amy Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Glick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amy Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Glick.
