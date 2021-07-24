Amy Baez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Baez, PA-C
Overview
Amy Baez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2917
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amy Baez is an amazingly talented PA. I’ve experienced one of two procedures so far with her practice. She put me at ease by taking the time to thoroughly describe every aspect of both procedures with compassion and empathy. I highly recommend her as a clinician.
About Amy Baez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1245625011
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Baez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Baez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Baez using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amy Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.