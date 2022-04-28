See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Amy Frantz, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
Amy Frantz, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Amy Frantz works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers
    13279 N Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4937

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 28, 2022
Amy makes seeing a doctor a relaxing great experience. It's a pleasure going to the doctor.
— Apr 28, 2022
About Amy Frantz, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1952855330
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • HealthPark Medical Center

