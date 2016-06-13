Dr. Amy Frankel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Frankel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Frankel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Alabama.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6220 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 103, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 478-4451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Dr. Frankel has worked with my 15 year old daughter and has been excellent. My daughter feels very comfortable confiding in her.
About Dr. Amy Frankel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447243266
Education & Certifications
- Malcolm Bliss MH Ctr
- University of Alabama
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.