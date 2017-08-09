See All Physicians Assistants in Katy, TX
Amy Frank, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Frank, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Katy, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Studies.

Amy Frank works at Pain Relief Associates, Houston, TX in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Associates
    21406 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 344-2335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hormone Imbalance
Thyroid Disease
Hormone Imbalance
Thyroid Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
About Amy Frank, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982650057
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Studies
Undergraduate School
  • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Frank, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Frank works at Pain Relief Associates, Houston, TX in Katy, TX. View the full address on Amy Frank’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Amy Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Frank.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

