Amy Flavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Flavin, MS
Overview
Amy Flavin, MS is a Counselor in New Providence, NJ.
Amy Flavin works at
Locations
New Providence Family Practice Corp.139 South St Ste 201, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 477-3782
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Amy for about 4.5 years, from 2005-2009, and truly she helped save my life. I've recommended her multiple times over the years. She's absolutely wonderful.
About Amy Flavin, MS
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Flavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Amy Flavin works at
5 patients have reviewed Amy Flavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Flavin.
