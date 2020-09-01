Dr. Fehlberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Fehlberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Wasatch Psychological Services LLC1060 E 100 S Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 556-6764
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Fehlberg really helped me during a difficult period in my life.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619108057
Dr. Fehlberg accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fehlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehlberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.