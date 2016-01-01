Amy Farmer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Farmer, FNP
Overview
Amy Farmer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Amy Farmer works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown652 E Monmouth St, Winston Salem, NC 27107 Directions (336) 619-8710
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Farmer?
About Amy Farmer, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1639754534
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Farmer works at
Amy Farmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.