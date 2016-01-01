See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Amy Farmer, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Farmer, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Farmer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Amy Farmer works at Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown
    652 E Monmouth St, Winston Salem, NC 27107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8710

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Amy Farmer?

Photo: Amy Farmer, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Amy Farmer, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amy Farmer to family and friends

Amy Farmer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amy Farmer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Farmer, FNP.

About Amy Farmer, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1639754534
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Farmer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Farmer works at Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Amy Farmer’s profile.

Amy Farmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Farmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.