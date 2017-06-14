See All Physicians Assistants in La Mesa, CA
Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Amy Farabaugh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Mesa, CA. 

Amy Farabaugh works at DBA Healthcare Medical Group in La Mesa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University Square Medical Clinic Inc
    7339 El Cajon Blvd Ste I, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 698-0606

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 14, 2017
Amy is a wonderful physician and is very thorough with visits. She makes you feel very comfortable.
San Diego, CA — Jun 14, 2017
About Amy Farabaugh, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477926319
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Farabaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Farabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Farabaugh works at DBA Healthcare Medical Group in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Amy Farabaugh’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Amy Farabaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Farabaugh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Farabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Farabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

