Dr. Amy Edelen, DC
Overview
Dr. Amy Edelen, DC is a Chiropractor in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Edelen works at
Locations
-
1
J Ronald Newton Psc2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg C, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 663-1309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful family environment! Everyone is kind & considerate! Keeps my back in line & relief from migraines without pain medicine!
About Dr. Amy Edelen, DC
- Chiropractic
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760643175
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Western Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelen.
