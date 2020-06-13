Amy Ebbitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Ebbitt, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Ebbitt, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Amy Ebbitt works at
Locations
-
1
Neighborhood Family Practice6412 Franklin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102 Directions (216) 961-2090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Ebbitt?
I just had my first visit at the Gordon Square office, via telemedicine, and couldn't be more pleased. I was hesitant to establish care via this modality, but felt instantly at ease when we connected. She started the visit by asking about me, specifically about who I was as a person, not as a series of medical issues waiting to be "fixed" (though certainly I have enough underlying medical conditions to discuss). It was the first time I felt listened to by a medical provider in a long time. I can't wait to have another visit, hopefully in person next time, and anticipate a long relationship with this provider and practice. Keep up the good work!
About Amy Ebbitt, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902056823
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Ebbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Ebbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Ebbitt works at
5 patients have reviewed Amy Ebbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Ebbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Ebbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Ebbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.