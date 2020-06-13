See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Amy Ebbitt, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Ebbitt, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Amy Ebbitt works at Neighborhood Family Practice in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neighborhood Family Practice
    6412 Franklin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 961-2090
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2020
    I just had my first visit at the Gordon Square office, via telemedicine, and couldn't be more pleased. I was hesitant to establish care via this modality, but felt instantly at ease when we connected. She started the visit by asking about me, specifically about who I was as a person, not as a series of medical issues waiting to be "fixed" (though certainly I have enough underlying medical conditions to discuss). It was the first time I felt listened to by a medical provider in a long time. I can't wait to have another visit, hopefully in person next time, and anticipate a long relationship with this provider and practice. Keep up the good work!
    — Jun 13, 2020
    About Amy Ebbitt, CNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1902056823
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Ebbitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Ebbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Ebbitt works at Neighborhood Family Practice in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Amy Ebbitt’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Amy Ebbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Ebbitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Ebbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Ebbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

