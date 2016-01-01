Amy Dudas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Dudas, PA
Overview
Amy Dudas, PA is a Physician Assistant in Erie, PA.
Amy Dudas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metabolic Disease Associates Inc.240 W 11th St Ste 2, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (814) 452-2218
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Dudas?
About Amy Dudas, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972837540
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Dudas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Dudas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Dudas works at
2 patients have reviewed Amy Dudas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Dudas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Dudas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Dudas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.