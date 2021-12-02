Amy Douglass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Douglass, LMFT
Overview
Amy Douglass, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Joliet, IL.
Amy Douglass works at
Locations
Serenity Counseilng Services1002 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste F, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 823-8460
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! So caring and personable and always there to help!!!
About Amy Douglass, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427442607
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Douglass accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Amy Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Douglass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.