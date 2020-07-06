See All Physicians Assistants in Jeffersontown, KY
Amy Davis, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Davis, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jeffersontown, KY. 

Amy Davis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Jeffersontown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    10216 Taylorsville Rd Ste 400, Jeffersontown, KY 40299 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Amy Davis, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871607036
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Davis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Davis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Jeffersontown, KY. View the full address on Amy Davis’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Amy Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Davis.

