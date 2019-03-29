Amy Dadosky, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Dadosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Dadosky, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Dadosky, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Amy Dadosky works at
Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care7545 Beechmont Ave Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-9100
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I echo Kelly's (Jul 09, 2018) comments. I was VERY impressed. Amy is very knowledgeable, I didn't have to wait at all, and she spent LOTS of time making sure she understood my medical issues. I will definitely be seeing her again.
About Amy Dadosky, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285152850
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Dadosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Dadosky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Dadosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amy Dadosky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Dadosky.
