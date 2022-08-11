Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Copeland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Copeland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Copeland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurobehavioral Group2901 N I 10 Service Rd E Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 780-1702
-
2
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Copeland?
She is always listening to my needs and helping my with adjusting my medicine until I feel I’m at a good place
About Dr. Amy Copeland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396017778
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.