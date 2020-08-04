Amy Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Cook, PA
Overview
Amy Cook, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC.
Amy Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Family Medicine109 Barton Creek Ct, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 256-2286
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Cook?
Amy was very thorough and compassionate. She took her time going over my lab reports with me. And gave me thorough physical. Everyone at the office was very kind as well, which means a lot to me.
About Amy Cook, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770066110
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Cook works at
Amy Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.