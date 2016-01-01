Amy Claxon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Claxon, PA-C
Overview
Amy Claxon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 141 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 203, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 277-5736
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Claxon?
About Amy Claxon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164696852
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Claxon accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Claxon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amy Claxon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Claxon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Claxon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Claxon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.