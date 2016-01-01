Amy Chehock, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Chehock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Chehock, APRN
Offers telehealth
Amy Chehock, APRN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1376941302
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Amy Chehock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Chehock using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Chehock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Chehock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Chehock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.