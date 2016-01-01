See All Gastroenterologists in Duluth, MN
Gastroenterology
Overview

Amy Chehock, APRN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Amy Chehock works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Amy Chehock, APRN

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1376941302
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Amy Chehock, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Chehock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Chehock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Amy Chehock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Chehock works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Amy Chehock’s profile.

    Amy Chehock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Chehock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Chehock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Chehock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

