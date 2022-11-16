Overview

Dr. Amy Cavanaugh, PHD is a Psychologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Acadiana Medical Psychological Services, LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.