Overview

Amy Calice is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Amy Calice works at Regional Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Primary Care
    150 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 332-6000
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2022
    I have seen Amy several times since she has been with RPC. She is very easy to communicate with; she listens and then asks questions if more info is needed. She is very knowledgeable and up-to-date on tests and treatments. I would recommend her to any of my family & friends!
    BGB — Nov 14, 2022
    Photo: Amy Calice
    About Amy Calice

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033605183
