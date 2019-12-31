See All Dermatologists in Highland Park, IL
Amy Brownlee, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amy Brownlee, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Highland Park, IL. 

Amy Brownlee works at Glazer Dermatology, Highland Park, IL in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Glazer Dermatology
    767 Park Ave W Ste 310, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 459-6611
  2
    Glazer Dermatology
    600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 459-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermal Filler
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Facial Peel
Folliculitis
Fungal Infections
Hair Loss
Hair Removal
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Mole Removal
Primary Hyperhidrosis
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Screenings
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Vitiligo
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • GENERAL
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2019
    She listens and is very kind. Also an artist with cosmetic recommendations.
    Laura M — Dec 31, 2019
    About Amy Brownlee, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104993401
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
