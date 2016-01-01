Amy Brown-Holappa, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Brown-Holappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Amy Brown-Holappa, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1801825369
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Amy Brown-Holappa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Brown-Holappa accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Brown-Holappa using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Brown-Holappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
