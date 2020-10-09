Amy Brauner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Brauner, NP
Overview
Amy Brauner, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID.
Amy Brauner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meridian3041 E Copper Point Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 514-4400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Brauner?
I went in for my bi-weekly testosterone shot, flu shot and a complete lab work up. Everything was very efficient and immaculate clean as usual. Also all the staff were very pleasant and helpful. I could not have had a better experience.
About Amy Brauner, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306245956
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Brauner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Brauner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Brauner works at
34 patients have reviewed Amy Brauner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Brauner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Brauner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Brauner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.