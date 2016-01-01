Amy Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Bennett, FNP-BC
Overview
Amy Bennett, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Palo Alto, CA.
Amy Bennett works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2977
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Amy Bennett, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366884017
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Bennett works at
Amy Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.