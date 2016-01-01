Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Sproat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP
Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1124571427
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
