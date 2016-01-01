Amy Batista has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Batista, NP
Overview
Amy Batista, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Amy Batista works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Amy Batista, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770844060
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Batista accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amy Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Batista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Batista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Batista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.