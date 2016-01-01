Dr. Balentine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Balentine, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Balentine, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Balentine works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Center for Mindful Living LLC4646 Poplar Ave Ste 435, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 537-2900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balentine?
About Dr. Amy Balentine, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902832272
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balentine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balentine works at
Dr. Balentine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balentine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.