See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Amy Aniyeloye, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Amy Aniyeloye, LPC

Counseling
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amy Aniyeloye, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Amy Aniyeloye works at Social House Wellness Center in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Laura Davison, LPC
Laura Davison, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Elizabeth Malcolm
Elizabeth Malcolm
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Harris Center for Mental Health and Idd
    9401 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 970-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Aniyeloye?

    Photo: Amy Aniyeloye, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Aniyeloye, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Aniyeloye to family and friends

    Amy Aniyeloye's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Aniyeloye

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Aniyeloye, LPC.

    About Amy Aniyeloye, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588108450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Aniyeloye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Aniyeloye works at Social House Wellness Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Amy Aniyeloye’s profile.

    Amy Aniyeloye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Aniyeloye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Aniyeloye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Aniyeloye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Aniyeloye, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.