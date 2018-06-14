Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Anderson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Anderson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
A L. Anderson Psychological Services LLC209 S Main St Fl 8, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 620-8535
- 2 3900 Darrow Rd Unit 2704, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 620-8535
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with a few different therapists but Amy is by far the best. She was insightful and compassionate. Her homework was small and manageable while still being thought provoking. I stopped working with Amy because I moved a few hours away but I still remember her insights now years later.
About Dr. Amy Anderson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962528646
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
