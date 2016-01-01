See All Nurse Midwives in New York, NY
Amy Alpern, NP

Midwifery
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Amy Alpern, NP is a Midwife in New York, NY. 

Amy Alpern works at ACN West - Broadway Practice in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ACN West - Broadway Practice
    4781 Broadway # 83, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Amy Alpern, NP

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730349143
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

