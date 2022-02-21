See All Audiology Technology in Sarasota, FL
Amy Abbott-Pietripaoli, AUD

Audiology Technology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amy Abbott-Pietripaoli, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Sarasota, FL. 

Amy Abbott-Pietripaoli works at FYZICAL Health in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FYZICAL Health
    2401 University Pkwy Ste 102B, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 355-2767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 21, 2022
Very helpful
Wayne Laskowski — Feb 21, 2022
About Amy Abbott-Pietripaoli, AUD

Specialties
  • Audiology Technology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336312438
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

