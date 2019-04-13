See All Nurse Practitioners in Fremont, CA
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Amrit Bola, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fremont, CA. 

Amrit Bola works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 (650) 853-2984

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 13, 2019
I saw her for the first time today concerning lower back pain. She was very helpful and provided me with excellent information with kindness and care for my well-being.
— Apr 13, 2019
Photo: Amrit Bola, NP
About Amrit Bola, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  1700378460
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

