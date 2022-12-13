Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.
Dr. Goswami works at
Locations
-
1
California Pain Consultants7255 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 478-4757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goswami?
Everyone was so helpful, very thoughtful, answered any question or concerns I had. Dr. Goswami took the time to make sure I understood everything and my experience was better them I hoped. He has wonderful staff and I felt I was in good hands at all times. It is hard to find a doctor you can trust without question and Dr. Goswami has that with me. I fully recommend him. I didn’t feel pressured or rushed he took all the time needed to help me and explain everything about my back pain and what he suggested to help it. He truly cares about you as a patient and listens to you.
About Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1447451539
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goswami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goswami works at
Dr. Goswami speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.