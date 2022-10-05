See All Physicians Assistants in Annapolis, MD
Amit Patel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amit Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD. 

Amit Patel works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Bestgate Rd
    810 Bestgate Rd Ste 220, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 527-7246
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Helpful and informative
    Doris — Oct 05, 2022
    About Amit Patel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932330198
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amit Patel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amit Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amit Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amit Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amit Patel works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Amit Patel’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Amit Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amit Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amit Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amit Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

