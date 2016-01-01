Dr. Amit Chohan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Chohan, OD
Overview
Dr. Amit Chohan, OD is an Optometrist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Chohan works at
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare8112 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 317-0802
Clarkson Eyecare2253C OLD BRIDGE RD, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (571) 302-4277
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Chohan, OD
- Optometry
- English, Hindi
- 1962016998
Dr. Chohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chohan works at
Dr. Chohan speaks Hindi.
