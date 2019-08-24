See All Family Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Amira Evans, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amira Evans, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amira Evans, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Amira Evans works at Ascension Medical Group Broad Ripple Primary and Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Heather Haney, APN
Heather Haney, APN
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Bassem Adie, MD
Dr. Bassem Adie, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Ann Arno, DO
Dr. Ann Arno, DO
6 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Broad Ripple Primary and Specialty Care
    1001 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-4200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amira Evans?

    Aug 24, 2019
    Very caring, and compassionate! She's a great listener, and she has always given me good medical advice!!!! She will ALWAYS be my DOCTOR??????
    Kenna French — Aug 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amira Evans, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amira Evans, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amira Evans to family and friends

    Amira Evans' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amira Evans

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amira Evans, FNP-C.

    About Amira Evans, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215355375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amira Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amira Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amira Evans works at Ascension Medical Group Broad Ripple Primary and Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Amira Evans’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Amira Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amira Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amira Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amira Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amira Evans, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.