Amir Pourmand, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Amir Pourmand, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA. 

Amir Pourmand works at Harry B. Rauch M.D., Irvine, California in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prostar Healthcare LLC
    2102 Business Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 433-3299
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Amir Pourmand, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316036098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amir Pourmand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amir Pourmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amir Pourmand works at Harry B. Rauch M.D., Irvine, California in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Amir Pourmand’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Amir Pourmand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amir Pourmand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amir Pourmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amir Pourmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

