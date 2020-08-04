Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amina Porter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amina Porter, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Porter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dekalb County Board of Health30 Warren St Se, Atlanta, GA 30317 Directions (404) 373-6614
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
I highly recommend Dr. Porter. She is a true professional who exhibits compassion for her patients. She listen and answer questions. She is thorough is her clinical knowledge and feedback in a therapeutic manner. She is open to any questions or information that patients may want and need to know (Informative and educational) in patient care. She also provides great self-care practices. I find her to be honest and refreshing.
About Dr. Amina Porter, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659433696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.