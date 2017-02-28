Dr. Handfinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amiee Handfinger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amiee Handfinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Handfinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel Gardner MD A Professional Corporation4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 214, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 883-5033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handfinger?
I've been seeing Amiee for over 10 years. She is loyal, thoughtful, professional, and helpful. I am so grateful to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Amiee Handfinger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730129776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handfinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handfinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handfinger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Handfinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handfinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handfinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handfinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.