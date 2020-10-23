Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amie Lowery-Luyties is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT
Overview
Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Locations
Beverly Hills Concierge Therapy8383 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 494-6587
- 2 4401 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 310-9741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Amie for complex PTSD with chronic pain. After spending 1/2 my life trying to get better in therapy, within a year of working with Amie I don’t feel afraid and I’m able to live my best life. She has such a good way of explaining things and she feels like I am talking to a real person. We did EMDR about 6-7 times which helped me a lot also. I would definitely recommend her.
About Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1720283252
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Amie Lowery-Luyties has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amie Lowery-Luyties accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amie Lowery-Luyties has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Amie Lowery-Luyties. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Lowery-Luyties.
