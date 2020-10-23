See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Beverly Hills, CA
Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Amie Lowery-Luyties works at Beverly Hills Concierge Therapy in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Concierge Therapy
    8383 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 494-6587
  2. 2
    4401 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 310-9741

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 23, 2020
    I saw Amie for complex PTSD with chronic pain. After spending 1/2 my life trying to get better in therapy, within a year of working with Amie I don’t feel afraid and I’m able to live my best life. She has such a good way of explaining things and she feels like I am talking to a real person. We did EMDR about 6-7 times which helped me a lot also. I would definitely recommend her.
    Alex C — Oct 23, 2020
    About Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720283252
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Long Beach
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amie Lowery-Luyties, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amie Lowery-Luyties is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amie Lowery-Luyties has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Amie Lowery-Luyties. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Lowery-Luyties.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amie Lowery-Luyties, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amie Lowery-Luyties appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

