Amie Collins, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amie Collins, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Amie Collins works at Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine
    1035 Lincolnton Rd Ste 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2144
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amie Collins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1902845407
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amie Collins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amie Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amie Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amie Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amie Collins works at Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Amie Collins’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Amie Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amie Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amie Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

