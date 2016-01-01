Amie Collins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amie Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amie Collins, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amie Collins, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Amie Collins works at
Locations
Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine1035 Lincolnton Rd Ste 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2144
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amie Collins, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1902845407
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amie Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amie Collins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amie Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Amie Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Amie Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amie Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amie Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.