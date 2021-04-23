Amie Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amie Clarke, PA-C
Overview
Amie Clarke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Executive Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 875-0539
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Clarke excels at medicine--diagnostics, treatment, and the psychology skills medical professions must employ in order to treat diverse and often difficult patients. I may be one of the most difficult, having had unsatisfactory relationships with several physicians over the years. She has treated me for years--with impressive knowledge and extraordinary "people skills." Ms. Clarke is a consummate professional who cares about her patients, listens to her patients, and treats them with respect even when they are less than cooperative. She is a gem--I would entrust any member of my family to her care.
About Amie Clarke, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720058126
