Amie Clarke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (11)
Overview

Amie Clarke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3400 Executive Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 875-0539
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Ms. Clarke excels at medicine--diagnostics, treatment, and the psychology skills medical professions must employ in order to treat diverse and often difficult patients. I may be one of the most difficult, having had unsatisfactory relationships with several physicians over the years. She has treated me for years--with impressive knowledge and extraordinary "people skills." Ms. Clarke is a consummate professional who cares about her patients, listens to her patients, and treats them with respect even when they are less than cooperative. She is a gem--I would entrust any member of my family to her care.
    Nancy Carter Moore — Apr 23, 2021
    About Amie Clarke, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720058126
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amie Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amie Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Amie Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amie Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amie Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

