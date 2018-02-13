Amie Clark, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amie Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amie Clark, CHIRMD
Amie Clark, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Bowling Green, KY.
Amie Clark works at
Locations
Clark Family Chiropractic Inc.351 Pascoe Blvd Ste 106, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 843-1930
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Clark is great! She is kind and informative. She takes her time with each and every client. Her staff is great as well!
- Chiropractic
- English
Amie Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amie Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amie Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Amie Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Clark.
